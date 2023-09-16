Video: Former Man United ace Danny Welbeck given freedom of Old Trafford to give Brighton the lead

All of the pre-match chatter for the Man United v Brighton fixture was about the home debut of Rasmus Hojlund, but it was their former striker, Danny Welbeck, that opened the scoring at Old Trafford.
Erik ten Hag is almost certain to be furious with the marking of his defenders as Welbeck was given the freedom of the Theatre of Dreams to drive the ball home.
As the Seagulls broke down the right-hand side, Welbeck’s run into the box went completely unchecked, and when the ball arrived at his feet he had no United players within a couple of yards of him despite being central to the goal and just outside of the six-yard box.
??| GOAL: Welbeck gives Brighton the lead.
Manchester United 0-1 Brighton
— CentreGoals. (@centregoals) September 16, 2023
Danny Welbeck SCORES!!
? 0-1 Manchester United vs Brighton
WATCH EVERY GOAL ? https://t.co/2w98QqADfX#PL #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/pJK5rhDl82
— FuboCanada ?? (@fuboTVCanada) September 16, 2023
Pictures from beIN Sports and fuboTV