Video: Hakim Ziyech slams home piledriver for Galatasaray but goal is credited to Icardi

Chelsea loanee, Hakim Ziyech, seems to be enjoying himself at Galatasaray, and on Saturday he appeared to have scored one of the goals of the season against Samsunspor.

Cutting in from the right-hand side, the winger unleashed a ferocious shot into the top corner which sent the home fans wild.

However, striker, Mauro Icardi, looked to have got the faintest of touches as the ball flew in, denying Ziyech a potential Puskas Award contender.

Unreal from Ziyech on loan. ? pic.twitter.com/1313POI7DE — Chels HQ (@Chels_HQ) September 16, 2023

Pictures from Turkish Television