Video: Hamer gives Sheffield United the lead against Tottenham and silences White Hart Lane

An expectant White Hart Lane was silenced by Sheffield United’s Gustavo Hamer.

With 18 minutes left of Tottenham’s Premier League game on Saturday afternoon, the home defence went missing at a corner, and that allowed Hamer to hammer home a low drive.

Whilst it didn’t come against the run of play, the goal looked to have derailed Ange Postecoglou’s super start at the club and it sent the travelling Blades into ecstasy.

??| GOAL: Hamer scores against Tottenham! Tottenham 0-1 Sheffield United pic.twitter.com/hXueJCCzmP — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) September 16, 2023

Pictures from beIN Sports and fuboTV