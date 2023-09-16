Video: Hannibal Mejbri’s epic long-range effort for Man United against Brighton is scant consolation

Brighton and Hove Albion Manchester United FC
Seeing the ball hit the back of the net would’ve been a great moment for Man United’s Hannibal Mejbri, however, it was scant consolation for Erik ten Hag’s side coming as it did when the Red Devils were already 3-0 down to Brighton and Hove Albion.

The youngster decided to ping one from outside the box and it flew in, but the muted celebrations at Old Trafford from everyone other than Mejbri himself were perhaps understandable.

