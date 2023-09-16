Video: Harvey Elliott’s shot diverted home by Hugo Bueno to take Liverpool clear at Wolves

The stuffing was knocked out of Wolves in injury time as Harvey Elliott’s shot was turned home by Hugo Bueno to make it 3-1 to the Reds.
Jurgen Klopp’s side had been second best for much of the first 45, but Wolves were made to rue their chances.
Andy Robertson had put the visitors into the lead after Cody Gakpo had equalised, and the third goal for Liverpool finally put the match to bed.
Elliott’s shot was going wide, but Bueno’s intervention diverted it onto the post and in.
HARVEY ELLIOTT MAKES IT THREE! ?
Liverpool will go ? of the Premier League pic.twitter.com/xaedCjOSnO
— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 16, 2023
Harvey Elliott SCORES!!
? 1-3 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool FC
WATCH EVERY GOAL ? https://t.co/2w98QqADfX#PL #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/x3I5VK896E
— FuboCanada ?? (@fuboTVCanada) September 16, 2023
Pictures from TNT Sports and fuboTV