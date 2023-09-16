Video: Harvey Elliott’s shot diverted home by Hugo Bueno to take Liverpool clear at Wolves

The stuffing was knocked out of Wolves in injury time as Harvey Elliott’s shot was turned home by Hugo Bueno to make it 3-1 to the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp’s side had been second best for much of the first 45, but Wolves were made to rue their chances.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Wolves go to sleep as Andy Robertson given freedom of Molineux to hand Liverpool late lead Tim Sherwood takes swipe at Erik ten Hag and lack of development at Man United Video: Liverpool pressure sees Gakpo tap in equaliser against Wolves with final touch

Andy Robertson had put the visitors into the lead after Cody Gakpo had equalised, and the third goal for Liverpool finally put the match to bed.

Elliott’s shot was going wide, but Bueno’s intervention diverted it onto the post and in.

HARVEY ELLIOTT MAKES IT THREE! ? Liverpool will go ? of the Premier League pic.twitter.com/xaedCjOSnO — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 16, 2023

Pictures from TNT Sports and fuboTV