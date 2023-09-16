Video: Hojlund scores for Man United but VAR rules it out for miniscule infraction

It would’ve been the perfect way for Rasmus Hojlund to make his home debut for Man United, but his goal was swiftly ruled out by VAR.
Pictures would later show that Marcus Rashford had taken the ball out of play before crossing into the box for the Dane.
Just like against Arsenal, when Alejandro Garnacho saw a goal ruled out for an offside, VAR’s intervention was for the smallest of infractions.
Such has been the luck this season for Erik ten Hag and his side.
Pictures from beIN Sports