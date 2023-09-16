Video: Huge Emi Martinez mistake allows Odsonne Edouard to fire Crystal Palace ahead at Villa Park

Crystal Palace will be indebted to Aston Villa goalkeeper, Emi Martinez, for his part in the opening goal of the game at Villa Park, scored by Eagles front man, Odsonne Edouard.

The south Londoners were without manager, Roy Hodgson, on the touchline after he was taken ill and unable to attend the match, though the 76-year-old would surely have been delighted with how Edouard took advantage of Martinez’s untimely error.

As the ball was played centrally to the striker, Martinez could arguably have got to the ball first, but his slip allowed Edouard a free shot at goal and he made no mistake.

