Video: “It was not our day” – Erik ten Hag offers lame excuses for Man United’s defeat against Brighton

After being well beaten by a dynamic and exciting Brighton and Hove Albion side, Man United manager, Erik ten Hag, offered the lamest of excuses for another poor performance.

For the first time in the Red Devils illustrious history, they’ve lost three of their opening five matches in a season, and it shouldn’t be forgotten that they were lucky to win the other two.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Callum Wilson scores from the spot to give Newcastle the lead Video: Tottenham fans bizarrely start West Ham chant after epic win against Sheffield United West Ham player slammed for his part in Man City defeat

“It was not our day,” the Dutchman said after the match, supplementing that quote with more cliches.

It was painful to watch, and in the space of a few games in 2023/24, ten Hag has gone from hero to zero.

The last thing he needs is to be playing Bayern Munich in the Champions League as United’s next match.

'It was not our day" Erik ten Hag reacts after Manchester United's 3-1 loss to Brighton ?? pic.twitter.com/VbrLmVmytk — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 16, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports News