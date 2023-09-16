Video: James Maddison not having computer game speed rating stat placed on Newcastle ace

September is normally the time of year when the new versions of certain computer games are released, and whilst discussing the stats given to certain players on the EA Sports FC24 game with his England team-mates, Newcastle star, James Maddison, took umbrage at Callum Wilson’s speed rating.

The closer that ratings are to 100 the better the player should perform in game, and whilst the stats are supposed to be as realistic as possible, there’s always room for debate.

“80 pace? Callum Wilson? Is that alright? No, he’s like a runner, To be honest I would never have guessed Callum Wilson,” Maddison said to Jude Bellingham, Marcus Rashford and Declan Rice.

Pictures from the official England YouTube channel