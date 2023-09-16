Video: James Ward-Prowse with a diving header to give West Ham the lead against the run of play

West Ham new signing James Ward-Prowse has just lifted the roof off the London Stadium as he gives the home side the lead against Manchester City.

Manchester City have been the side constantly attacking but against the run of play, it is West Ham who have scored.

The goal came from a brilliant quick break as Coufal exchanged passes with Bowen before making the run down the right and putting it in a teasing cross from in the far post.

James Ward-Prowse was in the far post ready to put the ball in the back of the net with a diving header.

Watch the goal below:

James Ward-Prowse puts West Ham 1-0 up on the champions! ?? ? @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/PrSnZX9Anr — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 16, 2023