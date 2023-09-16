Video: Jeremy Doku scores his first goal for City and it is a beauty

Jeremy Doku has scored within seconds into the second half to draw the score level against West Ham.

The summer signing has been City’s best player in the first half, being a constant threat to the West Ham defense with his lighting quick feet and dribbling skills.

After being found by Julian Alvarez, the Belgian cuts inside first time using his brilliant quick feet to find the tiniest of spaces before curling it into to the far corner.

Watch the equaliser below:

That was quick! ? Jeremy Doku brings Manchester City level and immediately hits the griddy. ? @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/en6AuPb6GL — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 16, 2023