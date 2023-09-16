Video: Man United defence all at sea again as Pascal Gross doubles Brighton’s lead

Once again Man United’s defenders have let their team-mates and Erik ten Hag down, with Pascal Gross unchallenged as he fired Brighton and Hove Albion into a two-goal lead at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils had allowed Danny Welbeck the freedom of the Theatre of Dreams in the first half as the former United star came back to haunt his old club.

The hosts clearly hadn’t learned their lesson as the three players that were in closest proximity to Gross as he made his way into the area didn’t put in a challenge.

That allowed him the opportunity to fire into the bottom corner and silence the home fans.

? GOAL | Manchester United 0-2 Brighton | Pascal Gross Follow our partner page@ocontextsoccer pic.twitter.com/5yGZT2hVN6 — VAR Tático (@vartatico) September 16, 2023

Pictures from beIN Sports and fuboTV