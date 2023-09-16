Video: Marcus Thuram finds the top corner for Inter with an Exocet against Milan

AC Milan
Posted by

Serie A table-toppers, Internazionale, were already one goal to the good in the Milan derby before Marcus Thuram took the roof off the San Siro with a sensational strike.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan had given the neroazzurri the lead after five minutes, and as Milan were easing their way back into the game they were hit with a devastating blow.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran scores one of the goals of the season vs Crystal Palace
Video: Richarlison bags 108th minute equaliser and assists for Tottenham’s 110th minute winner against Sheffield United
Video: Hamer gives Sheffield United the lead against Tottenham and silences White Hart Lane

There didn’t appear to be too much on for Thuram given that he had a couple of rossoneri defenders around him, but he made space for himself before firing an Exocet into the roof of the net.

Pictures from TNT Sports and CBS Sports Golazo

More Stories Henrikh Mkhitaryan Marcus Thuram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.