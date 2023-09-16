Video: Marcus Thuram finds the top corner for Inter with an Exocet against Milan

Serie A table-toppers, Internazionale, were already one goal to the good in the Milan derby before Marcus Thuram took the roof off the San Siro with a sensational strike.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan had given the neroazzurri the lead after five minutes, and as Milan were easing their way back into the game they were hit with a devastating blow.
There didn’t appear to be too much on for Thuram given that he had a couple of rossoneri defenders around him, but he made space for himself before firing an Exocet into the roof of the net.
MARCUS THURAM TAKE A BOW!
Inter double their lead over Milan in the derby with this sensational strike!
MARCUS. THURAM!
The French striker's second goal for Inter is a BEAUTY.
