Video: Marcus Thuram finds the top corner for Inter with an Exocet against Milan

Serie A table-toppers, Internazionale, were already one goal to the good in the Milan derby before Marcus Thuram took the roof off the San Siro with a sensational strike.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan had given the neroazzurri the lead after five minutes, and as Milan were easing their way back into the game they were hit with a devastating blow.

There didn’t appear to be too much on for Thuram given that he had a couple of rossoneri defenders around him, but he made space for himself before firing an Exocet into the roof of the net.

MARCUS THURAM TAKE A BOW! ? Inter double their lead over Milan in the derby with this sensational strike! pic.twitter.com/X2hqU4leHC — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 16, 2023

MARCUS. THURAM! ? The French striker's second goal for Inter is a BEAUTY. ? pic.twitter.com/0OjTAMJ9Q0 — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 16, 2023

Pictures from TNT Sports and CBS Sports Golazo