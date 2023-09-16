Video: Peter Crouch takes epic tumble during crossbar challenge with Joe Cole ahead of Wolves v Liverpool game

You can always rely on Peter Crouch to raise a titter or two.

The former Liverpool front man was in attendance at Molineux for the game against Wolverhampton Wanderers in his capacity as pundit.

Before the game had taken place, he was challenged to the crossbar challenge with fellow pundit and ex-Reds star, Joe Cole.

The midfielder dropped his shot just below the bar, but when Crouch stepped up, his epic slip left Cole creasing up laughing.

