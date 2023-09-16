Video: Richarlison bags 108th minute equaliser and assists for Tottenham’s 110th minute winner against Sheffield United

In a week when Richarlison went public with his mental health struggles, it was somewhat poetic that the Brazilian should grab the headlines for Tottenham in their match against Sheffield United.

Ange Postecoglou’s side were heading for defeat against the Blades before the striker headed in a 108th minute equaliser to send the home fans at White Hart Lane into a frenzy.

Even better was to follow two minutes later as Richarlison turned provider, setting up Dejan Kulusevski to blast home the winner for the north Londoners.

??| GOAL: Kulusevski gives Tottenham the lead! Tottenham 2-1 Sheffield United pic.twitter.com/5QIs41slaz — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) September 16, 2023

Pictures from Viaplay and fuboTV