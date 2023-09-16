Video: Richarlison bags 108th minute equaliser and assists for Tottenham’s 110th minute winner against Sheffield United

Sheffield United FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

In a week when Richarlison went public with his mental health struggles, it was somewhat poetic that the Brazilian should grab the headlines for Tottenham in their match against Sheffield United.

Ange Postecoglou’s side were heading for defeat against the Blades before the striker headed in a 108th minute equaliser to send the home fans at White Hart Lane into a frenzy.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Hamer gives Sheffield United the lead against Tottenham and silences White Hart Lane
Video: Bernando Silva gives City the lead from a brilliant Julian Alvarez assist
Video: Hannibal Mejbri’s epic long-range effort for Man United against Brighton is scant consolation

Even better was to follow two minutes later as Richarlison turned provider, setting up Dejan Kulusevski to blast home the winner for the north Londoners.

Pictures from Viaplay and fuboTV

More Stories Ange Postecoglou Dejan Kulusevski Richarlison

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.