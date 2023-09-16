Video: Tottenham fans bizarrely start West Ham chant after epic win against Sheffield United

In a frankly bizarre turn of events, Tottenham Hotspur fans have been filmed singing about West Ham United despite beating Sheffield United in an epic late win on Saturday.
During the week, Spurs striker, Richarlison, had opened up about his mental health struggles, and so scoring the 98th minute equaliser as well as then setting up the 100th minute winner for Dejan Kulusevski would’ve been a real fillip for the Brazilian.
Rather than chant about their own team’s brilliant comeback, Spurs supporters decided to sing that “West Ham get battered everywhere they go, West Ham get battered everywhere they go, everywhere they go.”
Strange behaviour….
They’ve just won in the 100th minute and they start singing about US.
Thought they didn’t care about us? Honestly the weirdest fan base in the Prem. pic.twitter.com/tZ5s0zGcgO
— West Ham Transfers (@westhamtransfer) September 16, 2023