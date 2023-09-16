Video: Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario runs the length of the pitch in crazy celebrations following dramatic comeback

Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski played pivotal roles in an incredible comeback for Tottenham Hotspur against Sheffield United.

After Gustavo Hamer had given Sheffield United the lead in the 73rd minute, it appeared they were heading for victory.

However, in the 98th minute of stoppage time, Richarlison scored a brilliant header from a late Spurs corner to level the score.

Then, just two minutes later, he provided an assist to Kulusevski, who scored a stunning goal into the top-left corner.

A fan’s footage of the winning goal went viral, showing goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario racing the length of the pitch to celebrate with the team in what were absolutely crazy scenes.

Watch the celebrations below: