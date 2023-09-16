Video: Unbelievable Neto assist sees Hwang Hee-chan give Wolves the lead against Liverpool

Liverpool FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
It took less than seven minutes for Wolves to take the lead against high-flying Liverpool, and Hwang Hee-chan’s opener owed everything to Pedro Neto.

The midfielder was direct in his running against the Reds defence, and as they continued to back off, he drove into the area.

Looking up and seeing only Hee-chan up with him in the box, he still had the presence of mind to deliver the ball to his colleague who drove low to beat Alisson Becker.

Pictures from TNT Sports and fuboTV

