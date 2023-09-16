Video: West Ham legend Paolo Di Canio starts Bubbles chant on the pitch before Man City clash

Paolo Di Canio remains a legend in east London, and the former West Ham superstar took the chance to get the crowd going before the Hammers took on Man City on Saturday afternoon.

The Italian was introduced to his adoring public before taking the mic and leading the crowd in a hearty rendition of ‘I’m forever blowing bubbles.’

It set the tone for a match which Di Canio was watching with his family including his grandson.

Paolo Di Canio starts a chant of I’m Forever Blowing Bubbles at the London Stadium! ?? pic.twitter.com/UMcFWvnMJy — Uber West Ham (@UberWestHam) September 16, 2023

?? Paolo Di Canio put on a bubble show before West Ham v Man City… ?? Paolo Di Canio accolto da eroe al London Stadium prima di West Ham-Manchester City. In campo chiede ai tifosi di cantare l’inno con lui tra le bolle di sapone! Spettacolo #PremierLeague #EPL pic.twitter.com/1AeGv2Mcub — Davide Chinellato (@dchinellato) September 16, 2023