Video: Wolves go to sleep as Andy Robertson given freedom of Molineux to hand Liverpool late lead

With the clock ticking down at Molineux, Liverpool’s Andy Robertson burst unmarked into the Wolves area to give the visitors a late lead.

Wolves keeper, Jose Sa, will know that he contributed to his side going behind as his poor clearance only found Robertson by the halfway line.

The hosts defence then went missing as Robertson marauded into the area and received a pass from Mo Salah before sliding home.

