Wolves vs Liverpool team news: 20-year-old defender handed first Premier League start for Reds

Liverpool travel to Wolverhampton on Saturday afternoon looking to go top of the Premier League for a few hours as Jurgen Klopp’s side hope to build on an impressive performance last time out.

The Merseyside club looked very good at Anfield as they defeated a strong Aston Villa team 3-0. That made it three wins out of four for Liverpool so far this season with their draw against Chelsea on the opening weekend of the campaign stopping them from being perfect.

There is a lot of excitement around Liverpool at present due to their new-look midfield and Klopp’s men hope to continue their form against Wolves during the Premier League’s early Saturday kick-off.

The Reds manager has made three changes from the win over Villa with the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold being replaced by 20-year-old Jarell Quansah as the South American duo of Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz drop to the bench for Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo – most likely due to travelling midweek.

? #WOLLIV TEAM NEWS IS IN! Here’s how we line up at Molineux this afternoon: — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 16, 2023

As for Wolves, Gary O’Neil’s men have been defeated in three of their opening four Premier League matches with their one win coming against a struggling Everton.

The Midlands club have a big task on their hands on Saturday trying to keep Liverpool quiet but they will have their home supporters to help them try and get a result.

Last time out, Wolves were defeated 3-2 by Crystal Palace but there were positives for O’Neil to take from the clash. The Wolves manager has made two changes from that trip to London with Pablo Sarabia and Fabio Silva being replaced by Jeanricner Bellegarde and Hwang Hee-chan.