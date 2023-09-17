Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has been mocked by pundit Antonio Cassano for being a player who can’t run or kick, despite at one point being nominated for the Ballon d’Or.

The Italy international joined the Gunners from Chelsea back in January, and he’s long been a highly regarded player who has, nevertheless, divided opinion.

There’s no doubt Jorginho is far from being an all-action, box-to-box player who steals the show with goals, assists or crunching tackles.

He does, however, have great intelligence and technique, meaning he always seems to be in the right place, and always seems to pick out the right pass.

It seems Cassano doesn’t necessarily think that much of the 31-year-old, as he praised former Italy manager Roberto Mancini for getting such a limited player to become regarded as one of the best in the world.

“Mancini performed a miracle. Before him we were mediocre but then he made many players believe they were stronger than everyone else,” he said on Bobo TV, as quoted and translated by Sport Witness.

“At a certain point in Italy there was talk of Jorginho as the Ballon d’Or winner. Do you realise? A footballer who struggles to kick and assist, without running or physique.

“He doesn’t play at Arsenal because they signed Rice. It’s not like they have Xavi and Iniesta. In Italy we made him a champion.

This seems a bit harsh on Jorginho, who clearly has an important role to play for Arsenal, and who has represented the likes of Chelsea and Italy well throughout his career.