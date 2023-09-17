Arsenal team news: Mikel Arteta drops ever-present for Goodison Park trip

Arsenal travel to Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon knowing that another three points will see them keep pace in the chasing pack just behind Man City at the top of the table.

Mikel Arteta’s current side will play against one of his former employers, and against the backdrop of a potential takeover Sean Dyche will know his Toffees need the win more than ever, given that they haven’t managed a victory so far this season.

Sentimentality isn’t in the Spaniard’s vocabulary, and if there’s a chance for the Gunners to be ruthless, you can bet that Arteta will be demanding that his players are just that.

? ???????? ?? ? Gabi at the back

? Vieira in midfield

? Eddie leads the line COME ON YOU GUNNERS! pic.twitter.com/vBORtGlw2w — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 17, 2023

The manager has once again shown his own ruthless streak by dropping keeper Aaron Ramsdale for the trip.

David Raya comes in for Arsenal’s regular number one, whilst another summer signing, Kai Havertz, only makes the bench.

It’s a strong XI from Arteta with Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel and Oleksandr Zinchenko at the back, and exciting midfield of Declan Rice, Fabio Vieira and Martin Odegaard, with Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah providing pace, power and creativity up front.

Everton have to make home advantage count, but they’re likely to be up against it for the most part.