Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard could reportedly come close to doubling his wages with a new contract at the Emirates Stadium.

The Norway international is edging closer tot agreeing a new deal with the Gunners, as reported here by Fabrizio Romano, and it seems there’s further info emerging from other sources as well now.

Odegaard currently earns £115,000 a week with Arsenal, but that now looks set to rise to as much as £200,000 a week, according to Football Insider.

The 24-year-old is a world class talent, and an important figure in Mikel Arteta’s side, so fans will undoubtedly be hoping this can be finalised as soon as possible, with all the signs certainly sounding pretty positive.

Odegaard had a slightly slow start to his top-level career, despite joining Real Madrid as a highly-regarded teenager, with a few underwhelming loan spells eventually seeing him fall out of favour at the Bernabeu.

Arsenal have completely revived his career, though, and he now looks like he could go on to become a legendary figure for the north London giants.