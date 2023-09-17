“Could go either way” – Chelsea journalists unimpressed with performance so far

Chelsea journalists are tweeting about today’s game and it’s clear that Mauricio Pochettino’s side are once again struggling to get into their flow as it’s 0-0 at half time in the game against Bournemouth.

The Blues have invested huge money in rebuilding their squad since Todd Boehly bought the club, but it’s not yet clear if this strategy is having the desired effect.

It may well be that these promising young players will at some point deliver on the pitch, but for the moment it looks like too many changes have come too soon.

Chelsea once again look laboured and nervy against Bournemouth today, and it seems these reporters could see the match going either way…

0-0 at half-time. Chelsea somehow okay but anxious. It feels like it could go either way for that reason. — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) September 17, 2023

That's half-time. 0-0. #CFC started promisingly but got increasingly laboured as the half wore on. The fans in the away end are losing patience with seeing slow play out from the back. #BOUCHE — Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) September 17, 2023

Half time analysis. See every game so far this season. Sigh. — Simon Phillips (@siphillipssport) September 17, 2023

Chelsea fans will hope things can finally click into gear soon, though of course having a few key players back from injury would help too.

Moises Caicedo missed out today due to an injury, while Christopher Nkunku and Reece James have long-term issues that have disrupted their seasons.