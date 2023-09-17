“Could go either way” – Chelsea journalists unimpressed with performance so far

Chelsea journalists are tweeting about today’s game and it’s clear that Mauricio Pochettino’s side are once again struggling to get into their flow as it’s 0-0 at half time in the game against Bournemouth.

The Blues have invested huge money in rebuilding their squad since Todd Boehly bought the club, but it’s not yet clear if this strategy is having the desired effect.

It may well be that these promising young players will at some point deliver on the pitch, but for the moment it looks like too many changes have come too soon.

Chelsea once again look laboured and nervy against Bournemouth today, and it seems these reporters could see the match going either way…

Chelsea fans will hope things can finally click into gear soon, though of course having a few key players back from injury would help too.

Moises Caicedo missed out today due to an injury, while Christopher Nkunku and Reece James have long-term issues that have disrupted their seasons.

