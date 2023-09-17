Video: Chelsea ace sums up Blues’ dire recent form with hilariously poor effort

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson had a moment to forget in today’s game against Bournemouth as he got an effort at goal completely wrong.

Watch the video clip below as the young forward does well to get into a good position in the box, only to fall over and completely fluff his effort, which got nowhere near troubling the Bournemouth goalkeeper…

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

More Stories / Latest News
New Tottenham signing rejected move to Aston Villa this summer
“Could go either way” – Chelsea journalists unimpressed with performance so far
Pundit mocks Arsenal star “who struggles to kick and assist, without running or physique”

Jackson has shown some promise since joining Chelsea, but moments like this will raise questions about his suitability to being first choice for a club with such high expectations.

More Stories Nicolas Jackson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.