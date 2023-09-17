Chelsea field risky XI as Mauricio Pochettino drops big names

Chelsea have named their starting XI for today’s game against Bournemouth, with manager Mauricio Pochettino looking to have taken a big gamble by resting several experienced and proven players.

Moises Caicedo and Marc Cucurella are among the big names not even in the Chelsea squad, while Ben Chilwell has been dropped to the bench.

Chelsea have made a poor start to the season, and this seems a bold set of changes by Pochettino as he perhaps looks to shake things up a bit in order to get a reaction from his players.

See below for today’s CFC starting line up in full…

Conor Gallagher is captaining the side in what must be a lot of pressure for a young player who didn’t even necessarily look like he’d be that involved in the first-team this season as his future looked in some doubt over the summer.

Thiago Silva and Raheem Sterling will also surely have key roles to play today in such a youthful line up.