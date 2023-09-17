Chelsea were reportedly offered the chance to sign Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic this summer before he ended up making the move from Inter Milan to Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr.

The Blues had some initial discussions with Inter Milan about goalkeeper Andre Onana, and Brozovic was among the names offered to the west London giants during those discussions, while Kalidou Koulibaly was also mentioned as someone who could move in the opposite direction.

In the end, Chelsea decided to say no to Brozovic, according to reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, who has more details in his YouTube video below…

Brozovic was a key player for Inter last season and could probably have done a job for Chelsea, but their policy under the ownership of Todd Boehly has mainly been to recruit young players for a long-term project.

Even if the club can make one or two exceptions to that rule, it seems like Brozovic wasn’t seen as enough of a priority for that, so he ended up becoming one of a long list of high-profile Saudi signings instead.