Chelsea manager and board were united on potential €40million transfer this summer

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino and the Blues board were reportedly all united on the decision not to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbia international was supposedly offered to Chelsea as a solution up front this summer when the west London giants were looking to offload Romelu Lukaku.

However, it seems Chelsea were not keen on paying around €40million for Vlahovic, with Pochettino seemingly one of the key figures who wasn’t convinced about him as an option for his side.

Fabrizio Romano has more details on this and other Chelsea transfer rumours over the summer, with an explanation on why proposed deals of Marcelo Brozovic and Marco Verratti didn’t happen…

Vlahovic has had a decent spell at Juventus and was previously an exciting young talent during his time at Fiorentina, so it’s perhaps a bit surprising that Chelsea didn’t see him as a worthwhile addition to a squad who could do with a more established goal threat.

Lukaku ended up moving on loan to Roma, but youngster Nicolas Jackson seems a bit of a gamble as a replacement.