Chelsea will only part ways with Man City and Real Madrid target if crazy offer arrives as Pochettino wants to build team around star

Chelsea captain Reece James continues to attract interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs despite his injury issues but the Blues will not sell the full-back for a normal fee.

Fresh links between Real Madrid and James have emerged in recent days as the Spanish giants have held a long-term interest in the right-back, reports AS. There have also been links to Man City over the summer but the West London club will only part ways with the Englishman if a ridiculous offer arrives on their doorstep, reports Football Insider.

Mauricio Pochettino wants to build his team around the 23-year-old, whom he named captain ahead of the current campaign. James signed a new six-year contract at Stamford Bridge last year running until 2028, therefore, it is hard to see the full-back going anywhere soon – despite constantly suffering with injury issues.

Writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano shared this feeling about James and stated that he suspects the right-back to be at Chelsea for a long time.

Romano wrote: “There were rumours circulating this week that Man City have an interest in Chelsea’s Reece James and to be honest, I’ve never heard anything about this transfer. There are no negotiations, no concrete talks or anything happening at the moment. Also, James is now the new Chelsea captain and he signed a long-term deal one year ago, therefore, the situation is very quiet around him as Man City have never opened talks over a deal for James.”