Cristiano Ronaldo set to sue former club for actions during COVID

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to sue his former club Juventus for not paying him an amount of €19.9M as the Italian giants tried to save finances during the COVID era.

That is according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, who reports that the superstar has already spoken to the Turin Prosecutor’s Office about the situation and it is believed that he made the decision to take action after that.

Several clubs during this time asked players to reduce their salaries or defer wages to a later date and Juve were one of these. Juventus players agreed to defer four months’ worth of their salaries in March 2020 and April 2021 as the club were struggling financially, but individual agreements were also made with players.

Now, the 38-year-old wants what he is owed from the Italian club.

This comes after Roma’s Paulo Dybala reached an agreement with Juventus for the approximate £2.6million he was owed; however, there is a big difference between the Argentine’s money and Ronaldo’s.

It will be interesting to see how this case plays out as Juve will likely try everything to not have to pay €20m to their former player.