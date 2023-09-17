Damning stat shows Man United have reached new low under Erik ten Hag

Manchester United have now lost three of their opening five matches of a Premier League season for the first time, according to stats from Opta.

The Red Devils were beaten 3-1 at home by Brighton yesterday, with the team having already lost to Tottenham and Arsenal in earlier fixtures this season.

Man Utd set very high standards during Sir Alex Ferguson’s reign, but it’s fair to say the last decade has not been anywhere near as good.

But even in the dark days of David Moyes and Louis van Gaal, United never got off to a start quite as bad as this in terms of defeats…

3 – Manchester United have lost at least three of their opening five matches in a Premier League campaign for the first time. Unsettled.

It remains to be seen what this will mean for Ten Hag and his position at Old Trafford, but it’s fair to say he’s not winning everyone over at the moment.

The style of football hasn’t been that great, even when things went quite well last season, and that Carabao Cup final victory arguably papered over a few cracks in this team.

