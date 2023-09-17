On another day, David Moyes could’ve been celebrating a West Ham win over reigning Premier League champions, Man City, but as so often of late, Pep Guardiola’s side have a different gear that they can go to in order to get themselves over the line in matches.

At 1-0 up at the break, the last thing the Hammers needed was to concede to a spectacular Jeremy Doku equaliser within a minute of the restart.

From that point onwards you felt that there was only one winner, and all of the good work that Moyes and his staff had done in the first 45 was undone as the hosts ran around like headless chickens for the most part.

In the end the only real surprise was that City didn’t score more than three at the London Stadium.

Speaking to the official West Ham website, Moyes appeared pleased with his side’s performance overall, but one particular aspect irked him.

“I was more disappointed with the second goal,” he was quoted as saying. “I thought it was poor, the second goal.”

That goal came about when Nayef Aguerd jumped far, far too early to try and clear a scooped ball into the box, handing Bernardo Silva the simplest of chances.

In suggesting that he wasn’t best pleased with that goal, he is indirectly blaming the Moroccan international for it and, in a sense, for the defeat overall, given that there was clearly no way back for the hosts after that.