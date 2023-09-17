Dominik Szoboszlai provides insight into what Klopp said at halftime of Liverpool’s clash with Wolves

Liverpool FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Liverpool’s positive start to their Premier League campaign continued on Saturday as Jurgen Klopp’s men produced an impressive comeback to defeat Wolves 3-1 at Molineux.

The Reds were abysmal in the first half as the home side should have been ahead going into the halftime break by at least two goals. However, Liverpool came out for the second 45 a different team and new signing Dominik Szoboszlai gave fans an insight into what was said at halftime in Wolverhampton.

“The key was that we didn’t give up,” said the Reds midfielder via the Liverpool Echo. “At half-time, the manager talked to us about the passion we need in the second half and the work we have to put into the game. We switched the formation and everybody did their job and we turned the game.”

Robertson scores the winner vs Wolves
That passion was evident during the second half but the tactical changes also played a big role as a tired Alexis Mac Allister was subbed off for Luis Diaz and the change in approach saw Szoboszlai drop from the right of the midfield three into a deeper central midfield position alongside Curtis Jones.

The win was another big one for Liverpool who are now third in the Premier League having won four of their opening five matches.

