Barcelona are reportedly interested in the Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

The former Real Sociedad striker has been an instant hit since his move to the Premier League and his performances have attracted the attention of the Spanish club as per Fichajes.

Xavi Hernandez is looking to bring in a quality striker and he is keen on the Swedish international.

Apparently, the striker would cost in excess of €70 million and it remains to be seen whether Barcelona are prepared to break the bank for him.

The Spanish giants are going through financial difficulties and they might struggle to afford a big money signing. The striker has a contract with Newcastle until the summer of 2028 and the Magpies are under no pressure to cash in on him.

They will not want to sell the player cheaply and Barcelona will have to submit a lucrative offer in order to tempt them.

Newcastle are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world and they do not need to sell their best players. They will be hoping to put together a formidable squad capable of winning trophies and Isak is an indispensable asset for them.

The 23-year-old striker can operate as a centre-forward as well as a winger. He could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for Barcelona but the cost of the operation makes it difficult transfer to pull off, especially in Barcelona’s current financial situation.