“Everything you could want” – Pundit drooling over Liverpool man’s performance at Molineux

In the end Liverpool were comfortable winners against Wolves in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off, but things could’ve been so different if the hosts had taken their first-half chances.

That they didn’t afforded the Reds the opportunity to stage a smash and grab with two late goals to add to Cody Gakpo’s 55th-minute equaliser at Molineux.

Jurgen Klopp will likely be delighted with the three points but perhaps not with the manner of performance, and with a resurgent West Ham up next in the Premier League, a team that have caused Liverpool problems in the recent past, the German will arguably be looking for a big improvement from his playing staff.

One star who can be absolved of blame is summer signing, Dominik Szoboszlai. The Hungarian midfielder drove the visitors on and was a major reason why Liverpool won the game.

His influence certainly didn’t escape former professional turned pundit, Frank McAvennie.

“I wasn’t expecting him to be this good,” he said to Football Insider.

“What a player he is – big, athletic, great feet, mobile, two footed. He’s incredible, everything you could want in a midfielder.

“In fact, he’s so good he could play anywhere. Put him at centre-back and he’d probably deliver a Rolls-Royce performance.

“I haven’t seen a better signing by any club this summer, in the Premier League or anywhere else. He’s an absolute beast and should be huge for Liverpool for a long time. They have just completed the signing of the year.”

Aside from the various cup games that the Reds need to win over the next few weeks, they have Tottenham, Brighton and a Merseyside derby against Everton as their next three Premier League games after West Ham, so there is no let up for Liverpool.

With Szoboszlai’s importance to the team so obvious to everyone, Klopp will be hoping he stays injury free for what’s likely to be a crucial early period of the season.