Huge blow for Newcastle as important player set to miss six games

The much needed win over Brentford on Saturday has been tempered by the news that one Newcastle ace is set to miss six important matches, including those against West Ham United and Paris Saint-Germain.

Eddie Howe and his side would likely have been feeling the pressure at St. James’ Park before the match against the west Londoners, given that they’d lost three Premier League games on the bounce going into Saturday’s fixture.

The longer the game remained goalless the more edgy the Magpies loyal supporters were becoming, and but for a contentious penalty decision, the hosts might have gone into the midweek Champions League game against Milan with a lot less confidence than they should now have.

That said, they’ll have to do without the services of influential Brazilian, Joelinton, according to Newcastle World.

Though he’s been a little off the boil this season, there’s no denying how important the midfield dynamo is to the way in which Eddie Howe wants his Newcastle team to play.

What his absence will do of course is show everyone just how much depth the Magpies have in their squad.

These days, it’s all well and good having a star-studded first XI, but if you haven’t got some decent back-up for when injuries and suspensions kick in, that can often derail a season.