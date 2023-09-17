Important Arsenal star may head for exit door in January pending Mikel Arteta decision

Thomas Partey has been a key figure in Arsenal’s rise back to competing at the top of the Premier League but the midfielder could leave the Gunners in January pending a decision made by Mikel Arteta.

The Ghana star missed Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Man United last time out due to injury and is not expected back until at least October. If the 30-year-old returns and discovers he is no longer part of Arteta’s best 11, he could leave the Gunners in January, reports Football Insider.

Partey is said to be wary about losing his place despite starting every match prior to his injury. However, the midfielder had been used in an unfamiliar right-back and with Ben White returning to that position against Man United, that could be what worries the Ghanian star.

Partey was linked with a move to Juventus all summer and that interest has not died down following the provisional suspension of Paul Pogba from football after the French star provided a positive drug test. That has left Maximilliano Allegri’s side short in midfield and they will likely make a move to add another player in January.

The Ghana star will have 18 months remaining on his Arsenal contract come January and if he is no longer a key part of Arteta’s plans, it could be a great time to sell the 30-year-old for a significant fee.