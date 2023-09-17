Bayern Munich are still interested in the potential transfer of Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha, but are not yet working on a January deal, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

The Portugal international has shone in his time in the Premier League and looks like he could be a fine signing for a number of top clubs, with Bayern coming close to bringing him in before the German transfer window deadline in the summer.

Fulham may now be in a stronger position on Palhinha now, according to Romano, though he also stressed that it’s still too far away until January for Bayern to be working again on signing the 28-year-old.

Bayern could probably still do with strengthening in midfield with a talent like Palhinha, who looks an ideal fit for Thomas Tuchel’s side after the late departure of Ryan Gravenberch to Liverpool.

“Joao Palhinha – Fulham are stronger on their position after contract extension, but the new deal was also done to give Joao a better salary until 2024,” Romano explained in today’s piece on Substack.

“Then we will see in January or June, it will depend on bids and more. Bayern are still interested after coming close to getting the deal done in the summer, but obviously they’re not working on it yet.”