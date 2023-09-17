Kompany turned down the chance to sign new Man Utd player before he moved to Old Trafford

Ahead of their Monday night match against Nottingham Forest, Vincent Kompany knows his Burnley side are only off the bottom of the Premier League table by virtue of having scored one more goal than Luton – despite having an identical goal difference to the Hatters.

It’s not been the best of starts for the Clarets since their promotion back to the English top-flight, with Man City, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur all putting at least three goals past them.

Unless Kompany wants to oversee a long, hard season for his team, then things need to change quickly, starting with the game against Forest.

One player that won’t be turning out for Burnley is Sergio Reguilon.

According to an exclusive interview that the club’s chief operating officer, Matt Williams, gave to talkSPORT, the Spanish left-back was offered to the club a few days before he eventually signed on loan at Man United.

“Luke Shaw goes down injured and they take a player from Tottenham who we’d been offered three or four days earlier,” Williams said.

“It was a business decision that we didn’t sign him – salaries, loan fees etc.”

Clearly, Kompany also didn’t see anything in Reguilon’s game that he thought would improve his side, and one could argue that the Red Devils have only taken a chance on him because of their desperation at not having Luke Shaw and a ready-made replacement available.

Given their start, the Clarets might rue making that decision though Kompany deserves to be backed, win, lose or draw.