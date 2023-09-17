Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto has been linked with a move away from the club.

The 19-year-old Italian attacker could look to move on during the January transfer window and Leeds are now hoping to offer him a new contract in order to keep him at the club beyond January.

Gnonto has established himself as a key player for Leeds and keeping him at the club could be crucial to their promotion hopes this season.

Leeds have been relegated to the Championship and they will look to get back to the top flight immediately.

Players like Gnonto could make a big difference for them in the final third and Leeds cannot afford to lose him in January.

The attacker earns around £20,000-a-week at Leeds and the English club are now hoping to offer him a pay rise. It will be interesting to see if he is ready to commit his long-term future to the club by signing a new deal.

Such a development would be a major boost for Leeds and their fans.