Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah broke another record during impressive performance against Wolves

Mohamed Salah has become used to breaking records in a Liverpool shirt since arriving on Merseyside and the Reds legend added another to his collection with his performance against Wolves on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side came from behind to beat Wolves 3-1 after a dismal first-half showing. Salah was an inspiring figure throughout the second 45 and provided two assists for his teammates whilst being unfortunate to not be handed a third as Harvey Elliott’s strike was deemed an own goal by Hugo Bueno.

The Egyptian star has now provided more Premier League assists (63) than any other African player in the competition’s history, breaking former Man City and Leicester star Riyad Mahrez’s record.

Mohamed Salah has now provided more Premier League assists (63) than any other African player in the competition’s history, breaking Riyad Mahrez’s record. The Egyptian King reigns supreme. ? pic.twitter.com/vudDVKH50o — Squawka (@Squawka) September 16, 2023

The two assists see Salah tied at the top of the Premier League’s assist chart for the season and all this follows the 31-year-old recently becoming Liverpool’s fifth all-time top scorer

The winger has started the season in terrific form and Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that the superstar can continue it and fire his team to titles this season.