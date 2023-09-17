Man City delay contract talks with superstar as Guardiola wants to hand player two more years

Manchester City will delay opening contract talks with star player Kevin De Bruyne until next year as the Belgian fully recovers from a long-term injury.

The midfield maestro has been plagued with a long-term hamstring problem ever since the Champions League final last season and the 32-year-old reinjured it during City’s opening Premier League game against Burnley.

De Bruyne is not expected to return to action until early next year and therefore, Man City have decided to delay talks over a new contract, reports the Daily Star.

Pep Guardiola is said to be desperate to keep the key figure within his all-conquering squad ay City and has already given the club his seal of approval to hand De Bruyne another two years.

De Bruyne is out of action with a long-term injury
De Bruyne is currently contracted at the Premier League champions until 2025 and is currently the highest-paid player in the entire Premier League. The 32-year-old has been a crucial part of Guardiola’s success in recent years having played 358 times for the Manchester club, scoring 96 and assisting a further 153.

It is not a surprise that the Man City boss wants him to stay and it is also a smart decision to wait and see how he recovers from his current injury.

