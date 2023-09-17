Exclusive: “No panic” at Manchester United despite poor start, says Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag needs more time to work as he is an excellent coach and there surely won’t be any panic inside Old Trafford, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack, Romano explained that he felt Ten Hag inherited a complicated situation at Man Utd and continues to have issues this season due to injuries and with players like Jadon Sancho and Antony not currently available for selection.

The Red Devils were poor at home to Brighton yesterday, with Roberto De Zerbi’s side winning 3-1 at Old Trafford, making it two Premier League defeats in a row, and three already after just five league matches this season.

Clearly this is not the kind of started MUFC will have wanted and things will surely have to improve pretty quickly, but Romano insists there is no panic, and expressed his view that Ten Hag needs to be given more time to turn things around, noting that it’s also possible the club will enter the market for a winger in January.

“The defeat at home to Brighton will obviously have alarm bells ringing with some fans, but my view is that Ten Hag did an excellent job last season because the situation he inherited was complicated,” Romano said.

“Now he needs some time and also to have some players back from injuries because there are many important players not available for different reasons. I’d say: keep calm, let Ten Hag work as he’s an excellent coach. No panic.”

On a new signing out wide, Romano added: “Some players have been offered to United, but my understanding at the moment is that the idea for United is to continue with the current squad, protecting a top young talent like Facundo Pellistri and negotiating a new contract for him.

“After that, they could consider a new winger in January if the situation of Antony and Sancho will continue as it has. Let’s wait and see what happens with Antony and Sancho, but United could be ready to do something in the January transfer window.”