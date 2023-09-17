Manchester United legend singles out one player for criticism in Brighton defeat

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has hit out at Lisandro Martinez as someone who tried too much to be a hero in the defeat at home to Brighton yesterday.

The Red Devils suffered a surprise 3-1 defeat to the Seagulls at Old Trafford, and it’s fair to say Schmeichel was not too impressed with some of Martinez’s defending during that game.

In general, the former Man Utd goalkeeper suggested that his old club look too individualistic at the moment, rather than like a proper team.

Schmeichel singled out one moment from Martinez, who opted to try looking like a bit too much of a hero instead of doing the useful and practical things to help out his teammates at the back.

“It is kind of what happens at Manchester United at the minute, it is very individual,” Schmeichel told Premier League Productions, as quoted by the Metro.

“Players, for instance, Martinez here, are trying to be a hero and get in and block. People know this. If we look at him there, he puts himself in a position directly in line of the goalkeeper.

“He should be closing down rather of just stood up trying to block. If you want to block, don’t turn your body, stand tall. Clearly things aren’t right for Manchester United.”

The Argentine has mostly been a popular figure since joining United from Ajax last summer, though some fans might not be too happy with his less promising start to the new campaign, with the team already suffering three defeats after just five games.