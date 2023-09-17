Former Liverpool and Tottenham midfielder Danny Murphy took a look at Manchester United’s tactics against Brighton in their defeat yesterday.

The Red Devils lost 3-1 at home to the Seagulls with a poor performance, with Murphy speaking on Match of the Day to highlight how their diamond midfield experiment didn’t seem to work well against the width Brighton had in their side…

Pictures courtesy of BBC Sport

United just couldn’t deal with how comfortable Brighton were on the ball, as it allowed them to get the ball from central positions to their wide players with ease, creating overloads that the home side just didn’t have the numbers to respond to.