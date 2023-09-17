Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma.

The Malian midfielder has been a key player for Tottenham this season and his performances have attracted the attention of the Gunners.

According to a report from Fichajes, Arsenal are looking to bring in a quality replacement for Thomas Partey who could be heading to the Italian league. Bissouma could prove to be a quality acquisition.

Meanwhile, the report adds that Manchester United are keeping tabs on the player as well and it remains to be seen whether the two English clubs decide to make a move for the 27-year-old midfielder in the coming months.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder struggled at Tottenham last season, but the arrival of Ange Postecoglou has brought the best out of him. He has been outstanding for Tottenham in the first few matches of the Premier League campaign and he could prove to be an exceptional addition to Arsenal and Manchester United.

The Red Devils need to add more quality and depth in the middle of the park. They do not have a quality alternative to Casemiro and the Tottenham midfielder would be the ideal addition.

Similarly, Bissouma would be an upgrade on Partey if Arsenal can secure his services.

Tottenham will not want to sell a key player to a direct rival and the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United will have to come forward with lucrative offers in order to tempt them.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few months.