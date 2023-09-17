Former Inter Milan teammate Samir Handanovic has criticised Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana for his attitude at the Italian club.

Onana signed for Inter on a free transfer from Dutch giants Ajax in 2022 but the Cameroonian did not play a single game in Serie A until October with club captain Handanovic keeping him on the bench.

In response to Onana’s earlier comments about his challenging start at Inter, Handanovic told Gazzetta dello Sport (via 90min) that he appreciated the honesty but was critical of Onana’s behavior during his initial months at the club when he wasn’t playing.

“I liked those words, but I didn’t like his behaviour in the first two months, when he didn’t play.” “Then he told the truth, and it must be added that I was always consistent with him and even helped him.” “No-one, however, said that last season I had injuries that penalised me, a broken wrist, a broken finger and a strained calf.” “But I always went on the bench with the team even when I was unavailable. And I would never go against the club out of belonging to the club and the fans.”

Onana has not enjoyed a great start at United conceding 10 goals in 6 games and has started drawing criticism from pundits.

Jamie Carragher has called him out for spending too much time yelling at his own teammates than actually making saves.