New Tottenham signing rejected move to Aston Villa this summer

Tottenham Hotspur have been one of the Premier League’s success stories so far in the 2023/24 campaign.

Ange Postecoglou has quickly cemented himself as one of the most popular managers that the White Hart Lane outfit have had for years.

The Australian doesn’t entertain any games with the media and in every press conference so far this season has been honest, up front and straight to the point.

No one should really be surprised by how forthright the manager is, and his particular way of addressing people and working will have filtered through to his playing staff who appear to have responded in kind.

One of his summer signings, Manor Solomon, has had a reasonable enough start to his time at White Hart Lane and the Israeli only ever had eyes for the north Londoners, according to Y Net News.

The outlet also note that the 24-year-old had the opportunity to join Aston Villa and Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer, but he immediately rejected those approaches.

At present that appears to have been the right decision, with respect, however, he is yet to play a full match under Postecoglou.

His motivation therefore will be to ensure that he remains in the manager’s thoughts week in and week out as he looks to ensure a consistent run at the club.