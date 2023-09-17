Newcastle United are reportedly eyeing up an ambitious move to sign Lucas Paquetá from West Ham United.

The 25-year-old Brazilian international was linked with a move away from West Ham during the summer transfer window as well. Manchester City were reportedly keen on signing him. However, the transfer did not materialise eventually.

A report from Fichajes claims that Newcastle have been long-term admirers of the midfielder, and they would be willing to offer more than €60 million for the midfielder.

Paqueta has established himself as a key player for West Ham and he has the ability to improve Newcastle as well.

The Magpies need to add more quality and depth in the middle of the park. They will be competing in the UEFA Champions League this season and they need a better midfield unit in order to cope against the European elite.

While they have two quality midfielders in Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimarães, they need someone who will add creativity and flair to the side.

Paqueta would be the ideal acquisition for them. The Brazilian could be tempted to join the Champions League club and Newcastle have the finances to offer him a lucrative contract as well.

If Newcastle manage to sign him during the January transfer window, it could prove to be an exceptional acquisition for them and the move would transform them during the second half of the campaign.

It remains to be seen whether West Ham are prepared to sell a key player midway through the campaign.